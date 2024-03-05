German Authorities Take Down ‘Crimemarket’ Cybercrime Website

Authorities in Germany announced the shutdown of the cybercrime marketplace called “crimemarket” along with the arrest of six people believed to be involved with its operations. According to authorities, the site was the biggest illegal online trading platform that spoke German. The platform was used to trade narcotics, weapons, cybercrime tools and illegal services.

The site was available on both the dark web and the surface web and had approximately 180,000 registered users when it was seized by law enforcement. The Dusseldorf police said the investigation into Crimemarket and the whereabouts of its operators has been ongoing for several years. The investigation culminated on February 29 when 102 search warrants were executed. Evidence such as mobile phones and IT equipment, as well as narcotics and roughly $650,000 in cash and movable assets were seized.

