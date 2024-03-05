Cloudflare announces new defensive AI products for protecting LLMs and companies from attack

Cloudflare Inc., a global cloud connectivity provider company, today announced the development of Firewall for AI to provide companies a layer of protection for artificial intelligence large language models, with an aim to identify potential attacks before they can tamper with critical functionality or access sensitive data. The company also announced a suite of new defensive cybersecurity tools that use AI to fight emerging AI threats. Those include detecting anomalies in user behavior, scanning email to flag suspicious messages and mitigating threats to the organization. As more companies begin to embrace LLMs and AI models as a central part of digital transformation, the enterprise must face the security risks that come with it. According to a recent Deloitte study, only one in four C-suite-level executives are confident that their organizations are prepared to face the risks that AI poses. “We’ve entered into the AI arms race, and it’s critical that today’s AI-powered apps — many of which fuel our healthcare, our banking systems, and our grid — are built on secure models,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and chief executive of Cloudflare. “This protection should be available to all because a secure internet is better for everyone.” The new Firewall for AI will provide security teams the capability to rapidly detect new threats, the company said, as it could be deployed in front of any LLMs running on Cloudflare’s existing Workers AI offering. Workers AI allows developers to deploy AI models at the edge at scale on Cloudflare’s global network, which in turn puts any LLM running as close to enterprise customers as possible allowing extremely low latency responses. By putting the firewall in front of the LLM, it can scan prompts submitted by users to identify attempts to exploit the model and extract data, the company said. As a result, it can automatically block threats as they happen, with no need for human intervention. Any customer running an LLM on Cloudflare’s Workers can take advantage of the Firewall and be safeguarded by this new capability for free to defend against growing concerns such as prompt injection and other attack vectors.

