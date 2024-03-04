New US-Russian crew heads to space station

A SpaceX rocket with three US astronauts and one Russian cosmonaut has begun its trip to the International Space Station (ISS) from Florida. The mission will last six months. Space is one of the few areas where the US and Russia continue to co-operate closely, despite the Russian war with Ukraine.

The three men and one woman are traveling in a capsule used in space four times before by SpaceX. The team plan to do various experiments, including studying degenerative diseases in the low-gravity environment. The ISS is maintained by the space agencies of Canada, Europe, Japan, the United States and Russia.

