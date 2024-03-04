US Vice President Kamala Harris has urged Israel to increase the flow of aid to Gaza because the people in Gaza are starving. She also called for an immediate ceasefire for at least the next six weeks.

Israel did not attend truce talks in Egypt because Hamas did not give a list of hostages still alive. Hamas said it was unable to provide the list due to Israeli bombing. Hamas’s team and mediators from both the US and Qatar are believed to be in Egypt’s capital Cairo for planned negotiations. Pressure for a ceasefire has increased after an incident on Thursday outside of Gaza City where at least 112 people were killed when crowds rushed an aid convoy and Israeli troops opened fire. Ms. Harris is expected to have talks in Washington with a member of Israel’s war cabinet on Monday to discuss a possible ceasefire deal and increased humanitarian aid for Gaza.

Read More: Kamala Harris urges more aid for starving Gazans