Haiti’s government declared a state of emergency after a sharp increase in gang-led violence over the weekend. The violence included attacks on the country’s two biggest prisons, resulting in thousands of prisoners escaping. The 72-hour state of emergency and curfew went into effect as the government said they would find the escaped inmates. The curfew will be enforced from 6pm to 5am local time.

Pierre Esperance of the National Network for Defense of Human Rights said only about 100 inmates remained inside the National Penitentiary. The National Penitentiary held 3,800 inmates prior to the assault on Saturday night. Police tried to repel the gang attack against the National Penitentiary and the facility called Croix des Bouquets. It was not immediately clear how many inmates escaped from the second prison.

Jimmy Cherizier, a gang leader, has called for criminal groups to unite and overthrow Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Since the call, violence in Haiti has spiraled in recent days. Nearly 15,000 people have been forced to leave their homes, and 10 sites hosting internally displaced people were emptied over the weekend. Henry became prime minister in 2021 after former President Jovenel Moise was assassinated. He was supposed to step down by early February of this year. Henry is currently overseas seeking support for a United Nations-backed security force to stabilize the country in its conflict with crime groups.

Read More: Haiti declares curfew after 4,000 inmates escape jail amid rising violence