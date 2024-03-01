Pentagon Weighs New Plan to Ship Weapons to Ukraine Quickly

The Biden administration is considering whether to provide Ukraine with badly needed arms and ammunition from Pentagon stockpiles even though the government has run out of money to replace those munitions, according to two U.S. officials and a senior lawmaker. This would be a short-term move until Congress approves a larger military aid package to the country, the officials said. Some officials fear that drawing down Defense Department inventories now would take the pressure off Congress to act on the longer-term aid package. Military officials say they are ready to rush artillery ammunition, air defense interceptors and other arms to Ukraine as soon as they get the green light.

