OpenAI wants to make a walking, talking humanoid robot smarter

Just a few years ago, attempts at autonomous, human-shaped bipedal robots were laughable and far-fetched. Two-legged robots competing in high-profile Pentagon challenges famously stumbled and fell their way through obstacle courses like an inebriated pub-crawler while Tesla’s highly-hyped humanoid bot, years later, turned out to be nothing more than a man dancing in a skin-tight bodysuit. But, despite those gaffs, robotics firms pressed on and now several believe their walking machines could work alongside human manufacturing workers in only a few short years. Figure, one of the more prominent companies in the humanoid robot space, this week told PopSci it raised $675 million in funding from some of the tech industry’s biggest players, including Microsoft, Nvidia, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The company also announced it has struck a new agreement with generative AI giant, OpenAI to “develop next generation AI models for humanoid robots.” The partnership marks one of the most significant examples yet of an AI software company working to integrate its tools into physical robots. Figure Founder and CEO Brett Adcock described the partnership as a “huge milestone for robotics.” Eventually, Adcock hopes the partnership with OpenAI will lead to a robot that can work side-by-side with humans completing tasks and holding a conversation. By working with OpenAI, creators of the world’s most popular large language model, Adcock says Figure will be able to further improve the robot’s “semantic” understanding which should make it more useful in work scenarios. “I think it’s getting more clear that this [humanoid robotics] are becoming more and more an engineering problem than it is a research problem,” Adcock said. “Actually being able to build a humanoid [robot] and put it into the world of useful work is actually starting to be possible.”

