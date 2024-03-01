After Macron Touted Troops to Ukraine, Putin Warns West of Nuclear War Risk

Responding to French President Emmanuel Macron’s assumption on Monday that a deployment of European troops to Ukraine cannot be “ruled out”, President Vladimir Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons if Western powers send soldiers to within striking distance of Russia. Moscow has the world’s largest nuclear arsenal including a new generation of hypersonic missiles and several times more tactical nuclear weapons than the collective West. Putin’s blackmail is not his first and probably not his last, and the West should indeed deploy NATO troops to aid Ukraine, said an expert on Eastern Europe.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/1/how-real-is-putins-threat-to-nuke-the-west