20 Ways SMBs Can Leverage AI To Elevate Their CX

These days, almost all companies are exploring how artificial intelligence can impact and improve their processes. For smaller companies aiming to stand out, leveraging AI offers unique opportunities to simplify and enhance customer interactions, share compelling messaging, drive personalization, and more, all combining to deliver a better customer experience. From allowing companies to provide 24/7 customer support to driving data analysis, AI can help small businesses more effectively compete with their larger counterparts. If we look at the service industry, conversational AI can be leveraged by regional and community businesses to give customers access to answers and valuable information regarding their accounts 24/7, whereas traditionally such access would have been limited by a company’s business hours. Through AI, these businesses can improve customer service without the need for added staff. – Zor Gorelov, Kasisto Inc. AI provides small businesses with a unique opportunity. By leveraging it to speed up time-consuming tasks—such as providing customer support through AI-powered chatbots or adding personalization to products and marketing—they can free up more time to deepen relationships with clients, understand their needs and be more strategic. These aspects are crucial for improving the customer experience and retention. – Itai Sadan, Duda Inc. AI allows smaller companies to improve the entire customer life cycle, from enhancing the speed and convenience of service to providing high-touch, personalized experiences. For example, companies can provide interactive, conversational chatbots to help customers troubleshoot problems instantly without waiting for a human. By adopting AI, smaller companies can provide experiences that were once only available from organizations with more resources. – Kaarel Kotkas, Veriff.

