Tumblr and WordPress posts will reportedly be used for OpenAI and Midjourney training

Tumblr and WordPress are reportedly set to strike deals to sell user data to artificial intelligence companies OpenAI and Midjourney. 404 Media reports that the platforms’ parent company, Automattic, is nearing completion of an agreement to provide data to help train the AI companies’ models. It isn’t clear which data will be included, but the report suggests Automattic may have overreached initially. An alleged internal post from Tumblr product manager Cyle Gage suggests Automattic prepared to send private or partner-related data that wasn’t supposed to be included in the deal. The questionable content reportedly included private posts on public blog posts, deleted or suspended blogs, unanswered (therefore, not publicly posted) questions, private answers, posts marked explicit and content from premium partner blogs (like Apple’s former music site). The internal post suggests Automattic’s engineers are preparing a list of post IDs that should have been excluded. It isn’t clear whether the data had already been sent to the AI companies. Engadget emailed Automattic to ask for comment on the report. The company replied with a published statement, claiming, “We will share only public content that’s hosted on WordPress.com and Tumblr from sites that haven’t opted out.” The statement notes that legal regulations don’t currently require AI companies’ web crawlers to abide by users’ opt-out preferences. The final line of Automattic’s statement appears to align with the reported deals. “We are also working directly with select AI companies as long as their plans align with what our community cares about: attribution, opt-outs, and control,” Automattic wrote. “Our partnerships will respect all opt-out settings. We also plan to take that a step further and regularly update any partners about people who newly opt out and ask that their content be removed from past sources and future training.”

