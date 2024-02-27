Two people shot dead as Guinea protest turns bloody

Two people were shot dead in Conakry on Monday on the first day of an open-ended general strike against the military government that seized power in 2021. The military government has been accused of stifling dissent and the main unions have urged public and private sectors to strike for the release of a media activist, lower food prices and an end to media censorship.

Schools, shops, markets and roads were empty on Monday and hospitals only offered skeletal services. Sporadic clashes broke out in some outskirts and two young men were shot dead. The strike comes a week after the military dissolved the transitional government, which had been in office since July of 2022, without providing a reason or announcing when a new government would be installed.

