Oil spill spreads across Caribbean from Tobago to Bonaire

Oil is leaking from a capsized barge off of the coast of Tobago and has spread across hundreds of miles to the island of Bonaire. Bonaire is located 50 miles north of the Venezuelan coast and officials there have said the oil poses a serious threat to both humans and nature. The barge ran aground earlier this month and Bonaire is the latest island to be contaminated.

The island’s east coast has been polluted and authorities have warned the island’s mangrove, fish and coral ecosystems were at risk. The oil spill was first spotted by the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard on February 7. The barge had become lodged on a reef about 150 meters from Tobago’s southern coast. Authorities said the barge had originated from Panama and was towed by a tugboat, bound for Guyana. The prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago declared a national emergency on February 11.

