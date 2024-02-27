Macron says ‘nothing ruled out,’ including using Western troops, to stop Russia winning Ukraine war

French President Emmanuel Macron has discussed the possibility of sending European troops to Ukraine to help Ukraine win the war against Russia. This would be a potential major escalation to the biggest ground war Europe has seen since World War II. The possibility of Western democracies putting troops on the ground remains remote, but Macron’s comments follow a summit in support of Ukraine and prompted a response from the Kremlin, causing European leaders to backtrack. NATO officials have said they have no plans to deploy combat troops in Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reported that the summit participants were unanimous in their opinion against deploying troops. It is unclear how many European leaders would be on board with Macron’s plan. Macron also announced a new coalition would be created to supply Ukraine with medium and long-range missiles.

