Gulf Region Accelerates Adoption of Zero Trust

Zero-trust security adoption will increase 10x in the Gulf region by the end of 2025. Critical infrastructure industries in the region are leading the way, including finance, oil and gas companies. It is estimated that 10% of large enterprises in the region will have comprehensive zero-trust programs in place in the next two years.

A zero-trust strategy causes any user or device trying to access the company’s resources must be verified each time they request access to applications and the network, even if they are validated previously. Everything is considered untrusted until verification. Many Gulf organizations are starting out on their cybersecurity journeys, giving them an opportunity to build their programs around zero-trust without having to replace existing systems. The adoption of zero-trust is largely driven by regulated industries that are heavily targeted by cyberattacks.

