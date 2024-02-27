GitHub’s Copilot Enterprise hits general availability

GitHub today announced the general availability of Copilot Enterprise, the $39/month version of its code completion tool and developer-centric chatbot for large businesses. Copilot Enterprise includes all of the features of the existing Business plan, including IP indemnity, but extends this with a number of crucial features for larger teams. The highlight here is the ability to reference an organization’s internal code and knowledge base. Copilot is now also integrated with Microsoft’s Bing search engine (currently in beta) and soon, users will also be able to fine-tune Copilot’s models based on a team’s existing codebase as well. With that, new developers on a team can, for example, ask Copilot how to deploy a container image to the cloud and get an answer that is specific to the process in their organization. For a lot of developers, after all, it’s not necessarily understanding the codebase that is a roadblock to being productive when moving companies but understanding the different processes — though Copilot can obviously help with understanding the code, too. Many teams already keep their documentation in GitHub repositories today, making it relatively easy for Copilot to reason over it. Indeed, as GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke told me, since GitHub itself stores virtually all of its internal documents on the service — and recently gave access to these new features to all of its employees — some people have started using it for non-engineering questions, too, and started asking Copilot about vacation policies, for example. Dohmke told me that customers had been asking for these features to reference internal information from the earliest days of Copilot. “A lot of the things that developers do within organizations are different to what they do at home or in open source, in the sense that organizations have a process or a certain library to use — and many of them have internal tools, systems and dependencies that do not exist like that on the outside,” he noted.

