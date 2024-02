White House Wades Into Debate on ‘Open’ Versus ‘Closed’ Artificial Intelligence Systems

The Biden administration is wading into a debate about whether the most powerful artificial intelligence systems should be publicly available for anyone to use and modify. The White House said Wednesday it is seeking public comment on the risks and benefits of having an AI system’s key components to be “open-source.” Tech companies are divided on how open they make their AI models, with some emphasizing the dangers of widely accessible AI model components and others stressing that open science is important for researchers and startups. Among the most vocal promoters of an open approach have been Facebook parent Meta Platforms and IBM. Google has largely favored a more closed approach.

