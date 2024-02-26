U.S. and British Warplanes Again Strike Houthi-Linked Targets in Yemen

The United States and Britain carried out another round of large-scale military strikes on Saturday against multiple sites in Yemen controlled by Houthi militants, U.S. officials said. Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand provided support for the operation. The strikes, which the statement called “necessary and proportionate,” hit 18 targets across eight locations in Yemen associated with Houthi underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, one-way attack unmanned aerial systems, air defense systems, radars, and a helicopter.

