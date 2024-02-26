Nvidia launches RTX 500 and 1000 Ada Generation laptop GPUs for AI on the go

6 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

Nvidia launched its RTX 500 and 1000 Ada Generation laptop graphics processing units (GPUs) for on-the-go AI processing. These high-end GPUs use the Ada Lovelace architecture. They’re aimed at empowering content creators, researchers, and engineers with AI acceleration and graphics performance, even while working from portable devices. Nvidia made the announcement ahead of the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona. As generative AI and hybrid work setups become integral to various industries, the demand for potent mobile solutions has skyrocketed. The RTX 500 and 1000 GPUs are targeted at this demand, offering a combination of generative AI and graphics performance for professionals tackling diverse challenges. The new GPUs will be featured in upcoming mobile workstations, expanding NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace architecture-based lineup. These include the previously released RTX 2000, 3000, 3500, 4000, and 5000 Ada Generation Laptop GPUs. AI is increasingly being integrated into professional workflows, transforming design, content creation, and everyday productivity. The next generation of mobile workstations featuring Ada Generation GPUs will incorporate a neural processing unit (NPU), a component of the CPU, along with an Nvidia RTX GPU equipped with Tensor Cores for advanced AI processing. This dual creation is designed to handle both light AI tasks and demanding day-to-day AI workflows, providing users with up to 682 TOPS of AI performance.

