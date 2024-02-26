Netanyahu Says Hostage Deal Would Delay, but Not Stop Rafah Invasion

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said on Sunday that progress toward a deal for a temporary cease-fire and the release of some hostages held in Gaza would delay but not prevent an Israeli ground invasion for Rafah, as such an operation is essential to eliminating Hamas. However, Netanyahu states that Hamas would need to soften its demands in these negotiations. He added that he would soon meet with Israeli military leaders to review plans to clear Palestinian civilians from Rafah and advance on Hamas battalions there. Mr. Netanyahu’s comments came as talks between an Israeli delegation and international mediators in Paris were set to continue in Qatar this week.

