Leadership In The Age Of AI: Use A Win-Win Philosophy

In this era of humans working with machines, being an effective leader with artificial intelligence (AI) takes a range of skills and activities. In this series, I provide an incisive roadmap for leadership in the age of AI. The promise of AI is that it will be transformative and valuable for all humans. To create this bright future, enterprise leaders have an opportunity today to use AI to simultaneously improve the business and improve social impact. Organizations invest in AI because of the value it can create for the enterprise, whether it is in enhanced capacity and efficiency, improved customer engagement and personalization or in deriving entirely new products, services and business models. Investment leads to intellectual property and differentiating use cases, and given the cost and high stakes associated with AI programs, there may be a sentiment within the business that AI capabilities should be closely guarded and used only for the benefit of the organization. This perspective may limit the good AI can yield for everyone, including the business. Enterprise leaders may be better served by embracing a win-win philosophy with AI, where it is viewed as a driver of business value and a boon for social progress and well-being. Many enterprises already have a social impact office or team that seeks to leverage business success to address stubborn societal problems and promote equity and growth. They may also have existing partnerships or alliances with nonprofits, NGOs or local organizations focused on the public’s welfare—organizations that likely lack the funding, human capital and technical expertise required for cutting-edge AI deployments at scale.

