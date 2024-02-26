‘Deepening occupation’: Turkey condemns Israel on last day of ICJ hearing

As the UN’s top court holds its final day of hearings, Turkey has joined a large number of countries that have condemned Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz said the long-running conflict could have been settled by now if international and human rights laws were upheld by Israel and its Western allies, and emphasized how the United Nations Security Council has failed to protect the unalienable rights of the Palestinians. The United States defended Israel at the hearings, which itself had refused to attend, claiming its presence would jeopardize a future settlement with Palestinians.

