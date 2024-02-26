Researchers at Apple security and management specialists Jamf have published a new analysis that reveals why so many users are ill-equipped to combat the latest cyber threats impacting Macs and iPhones. Through examining real world user data, the researchers have issued a critical security warning involving three actions that are leaving users open to attack. Users should not disable FileVault or their firewall and they should enable lock screen protection.

Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/daveywinder/2024/02/25/critical-mac-and-iphone-security-warning-stop-doing-these-3-things-now/?ss=cybersecurity&sh=a5e4c333ba8a