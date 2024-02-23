U.S. Imposes Major New Sanctions on Russia, Targeting Finance and Defense

As the war in Ukraine enters its third year, the Biden administration unveiled its largest sanctions package to date in response to the death of Aleksei A. Navalny. The sanctions target Russia’s financial sector and military-industrial complex in a broad effort to degrade the Kremlin’s war machine. With Congress struggling to reach an agreement on providing more aid to Ukraine, the United States has become increasingly reliant on financial tools to slow Russia’s ability to restock its military supplies and to put pressure on its economy. The sanctions attempt to go further than the previous ones as they focus on key cogs in Russia’s financial system, dig deeper into its military supply chain, and go after enablers in other countries like China and the United Arab Emirates.

