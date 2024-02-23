Toward Better Patching — A New Approach with a Dose of AI

Security teams face a daunting challenge in analyzing and prioritizing the predicted influx of 2,900 new vulnerabilities per month in 2024, making effective patching nearly impossible due to the sheer volume and complexity of known vulnerabilities. Coalition, a cyberinsurance firm, recognizes the urgent need to address this issue to reduce claims and increase profits, given the worsening vulnerability landscape. By leveraging machine learning and scanning various data sources, including vendor advisories and CVSS scores, Coalition aims to provide early and dynamic vulnerability risk prioritization through its Exploit Scoring System (ESS). Additionally, Coalition operates a network of honeypots to detect malicious intent early, enhancing its ability to triage vulnerabilities accurately and timely. While driven by its insurance business goals, Coalition’s investment in AI-assisted vulnerability triaging suggests promising advancements in addressing the challenges of vulnerability management.

