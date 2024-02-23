Nvidia Hardware Is Eating the World

Talking to Jenson Huang should come with a warning label. The Nvidia CEO is so invested in where AI is headed that, after nearly 90 minutes of spirited conversation, I came away convinced the future will be a neural net nirvana. I could see it all: a robot renaissance, medical godsends, self-driving cars, chatbots that remember. The buildings on the company’s Santa Clara campus weren’t helping. Wherever my eyes landed I saw triangles within triangles, the shape that helped make Nvidia its first fortunes. No wonder I got sucked into a fractal vortex. I had been Jensen-pilled. Huang is the man of the hour. The year. Maybe even the decade. Tech companies literally can’t get enough of Nvidia’s supercomputing GPUs. This is not the Nvidia of old, the supplier of Gen X video game graphics cards that made images come to life by efficiently rendering zillions of triangles. This is the Nvidia whose hardware has ushered in a world where we talk to computers, they talk back to us, and eventually, depending on which technologist you talk to, they overtake us. For our meeting, Huang, who is now 61, showed up in his trademark leather jacket and minimalist black sneakers. He told me on that Monday morning that he hates Monday mornings, because he works all day Sunday and starts the official work week already tired. Not that you’d know it. Two days later, I attended a health care investment symposium—so many biotech nerds, so many blazers—and there onstage was Huang, energetic as ever.

