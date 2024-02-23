Houthis Order ‘Ban’ on Israel, US and UK-linked Ships in the Red Sea

Yemen’s Houthis have announced they have “banned” vessels linked to Israel, the United States, and United Kingdom from sailing in surrounding seas, in support of Palestinians in Gaza. The warning came amid continuing Houthi attacks that have disrupted international trade on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia, and counterattacks by US and British forces hoping to deter the rebels. On Thursday, Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi also said the group had introduced “submarine weapons” in their attacks.

