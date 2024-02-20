US calls for temporary ceasefire in UN text for Israel-Gaza war

The United States has proposed a draft resolution at the UN Security Council calling for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution also warned Israel against invading the city of Rafah. However, the US plans to veto another draft resolution from Algeria which calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

More than a million displaced Palestinians have gone to the southern city of Rafah after being forced to seek shelter. The city borders Egypt and was home to only 250,000 people prior to the war. Many of the displaced peoples are living in makeshift shelters or tents in squalid conditions with low access to drinking water or food. The UN has issued its own warning against an Israeli offensive into the city.

