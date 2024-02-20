Ukraine PM calls for long-range missiles to fight back Russia

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denyz Shmyhal has said that Ukraine needs long-range missiles and other ammunition to repel Russian troops. Ukraine is nearing its third year of war with Russia and has experienced shrinking foreign aid and battle losses.

Shmyhal said the Ukrainian troops are fighting at NATO standards currently, but more long-range missiles are needed for air defense against Russia on the front lines. Ammunition shortages and limited manpower are causing Ukraine serious losses on the battlefield. On Sunday, Russian troops captured Avdiivka, a hub city in the Donbas region. This was Russia’s biggest success since capturing Bakhmut in May. Support for the war from Western allies has been facing hurdles due to growing costs. The United States is proposing a $95bn foreign aid package, that should it survive through the House of Representatives, President Joe Biden is considering including long-range missiles in the package. On Tuesday, Sweden said it would provide $682m worth of military equipment to Ukraine.

