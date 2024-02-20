Russia arrests dual US citizen for Ukraine-linked ‘treason’

A woman who holds dual Russian and United States nationality has been arrested by Russia’s internal security and intelligence agency. The woman was arrested in the Ural district for committing “treason” by raising money for Ukraine. The woman was brough into custody by the Federal Security Service in the city of Yekaterinburg.

The reports said the woman was collecting money since February 2022 for a Ukrainian organization that would ultimately benefit Ukrainian armed forces. The woman also took part in multiple public demonstration in the US in support of Ukraine. Treason is punishable by up to 20 years in prison in Russia.

