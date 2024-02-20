LockBit takedown: Infrastructure disrupted, criminals arrested, decryption keys recovered

The UK National Crime Agency and Europol took over LockBit’s leak site yesterday and has released more information about the takedown. The NCA took control of the infrastructure that allowed the LockBit service to operate, which compromised their entire criminal enterprise. The LockBit’s administration environment was taken over and the public-facing leak site will show information exposing LockBit’s capabilities and operations.

The operation has led to the arrest of two LockBit actors in Poland and Ukraine, two Russian nationals were indicted for conspiring to commit LockBit attacks, over 200 cryptocurrency accounts linked to the group were frozen, and over 34 servers belonging to the LockBit threat actors or their affiliates have been taken down. Additionally, decryption keys have been recovered to help victims decrypt their systems.

