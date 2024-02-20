Iran Warship Aiding Houthi Pirates Hacked by US

US officials have claimed a recent cyberattack on an Iranian military spy ship disrupted intelligence gathering on Red Sea traffic. The intelligence gathering had been used to aid Houthi rebels in piracy against cargo ships in the region.

NBC reported the US cyberattack on the ship took place over a week ago against the Iranian military ship MV Behshad. This ship was using reconnaissance technology to aid the Houthi rebels in their regular attacks in the Red Sea shipping lanes. The Houthi rebels claim to be targeting ships in the Red Sea in response to Israel’s military operation in Gaza.

