Google’s AI Boss Says Scale Only Gets You So Far

For much of last year, knocking OpenAI off its perch atop the tech industry looked all but impossible, as the company rode a riot of excitement and hype generated by a remarkable, garrulous, and occasionally unhinged program called ChatGPT. Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis has recently at least given Sam Altman some healthy competition, leading the development and deployment of an AI model that appears both as capable and as innovative as the one that powers OpenAI’s barnstorming bot. Ever since Alphabet forged DeepMind by merging two of its AI-focused divisions last April, Hassabis has been responsible for corralling its scientists and engineers in order to counter both OpenAI’s remarkable rise and its collaboration with Microsoft, seen as a potential threat to Alphabet’s cash-cow search business. Google researchers came up with several of the ideas that went into building ChatGPT, yet the company chose not to commercialize them due to misgivings about how they might misbehave or be misused. In recent months, Hassabis has overseen a dramatic shift in pace of research and releases with the rapid development of Gemini, a ”multimodal” AI model that already powers Google’s answer to ChatGPT and a growing number of Google products. Last week, just two months after Gemini was revealed, the company announced a quick-fire upgrade to the free version of the model, Gemini Pro 1.5, that is more powerful for its size and can analyze vast amounts of text, video, and audio at a time. A similar boost to Alphabet’s most capable model, Gemini Ultra, would help give OpenAI another shove as companies race to develop and deliver ever more powerful and useful AI systems.

Full interview : Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis answers queries regarding scaling to get to AGI, developing AI agents, Gemini Pro 1.5, the UK AI Safety Institute etc.