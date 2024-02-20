China’s Volt Typhoon Hackers Are Exfiltrating Sensitive OT Data

The hacker group Volt Typhoon could pose a serious threat to organizations using industrial control systems or other operational technology according to cybersecurity firm Dragos. The 2023 ICS/OT Cybersecurity Year in Review report by Dragos reveals that the company is aware of 21 threat groups who’s activities could impact OT. One of the three groups that emerged in 2023 is Volt Typhoon, a threat actor linked to the Chinese government.

This group has been known to target organizations in construction, maritime, government, communications, transportation, IT and education sectors, including in the United States. The hackers are known for their router botnet used for communications, that the US government targeted in a takedown attempt recently. The main goal of the group appears to be cyberespionage and information gathering, however, there has been a growing concern that they could use their capabilities to disrupt OT environments of critical infrastructure organizations.

