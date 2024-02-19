US Carries Out Five Strikes in Houthi-Controlled Areas of Yemen

The United States has conducted five strikes in areas of Yemen controlled by Houthi rebels, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said. It said it struck three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, one unmanned surface vessel, and one unmanned underwater vessel (UUV) on Saturday. CENTCOM said it had determined the missiles and vessels presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the area.The strikes come amid heightened tensions in the region, where Houthi fighters have carried out attacks on commercial and military shipping since November. London and Washington have responded by hitting Houthi targets in Yemen multiple times, characterizing the Houthi attacks as indiscriminate and a threat to global trade.

