Tech Companies Sign Accord to Combat AI-Generated Election Trickery

Major technology companies, including Adobe, Amazon, Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, and TikTok, signed a pact Friday to voluntarily adopt “reasonable precautions” to prevent artificial intelligence tools from being used to disrupt democratic elections around the world. They gathered at the Munich Security Conference to announce a new framework for how they respond to AI-generated deep fakes that deliberately trick voters. The companies aren’t committing to ban or remove deep fakes. Instead, the accord outlines methods they will use to try to detect and label deceptive AI content when it is created or distributed on their platforms.

