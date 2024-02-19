Google has announced a new initiative aimed at fostering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in cybersecurity, as it believes AI is pivotal for digital security. Through the new AI Cyber Defense Initiative, Google invests in an AI-ready infrastructure and provides new defensive tools and research, as well as AI security training. To realize AI’s promise to revolutionize security, however, public and private organizations should work together to secure AI from the ground up, to empower defenders over attackers, and to advance research cooperation.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/new-google-initiative-to-foster-ai-in-cybersecurity/