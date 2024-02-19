Israel’s Government Formally Rejects the Unilateral Recognition of a Palestinian State

The Israeli government on Sunday approved a resolution rejecting any international attempts to impose a Palestinian state on Israel. The largely symbolic move followed recent comments from some of Israel’s allies suggesting that they might consider simply recognizing a Palestinian state ahead of any agreement between Israel and the Palestinians. The Israeli government decision concluded that the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks “would be a massive and unprecedented reward to terrorism and would prevent any future peace settlement.”

