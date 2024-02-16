Why Israel’s Impending Rafah Offensive is Testing Ties with Egypt

Israel’s Rafah offensive is critical to the relationship between Egypt and Israel. Egypt fears Israel won’t allow displaced Palestinians to return to Gaza while a refugee exodus would burden its struggling economy and could pose security challenges. Israel’s planned ground assault on Rafah threatens to intensify pressure on displaced Palestinians to move into Egypt’s Sinai – a development Egyptian officials have declared would cross a red line. Cairo has tightened border security, reportedly moving tanks and armored personnel carriers close to the border to halt any potential spillover from an Israeli land assault.

