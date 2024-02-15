Gemini 1.5 is Google’s next-gen AI model — and it’s already almost ready

Barely two months after launching Gemini, the large language model Google hopes will bring it to the top of the AI industry, the company is already announcing its successor. Google is launching Gemini 1.5 today and making it available to developers and enterprise users ahead of a full consumer rollout coming soon. The company has made clear that it is all in on Gemini as a business tool, a personal assistant, and everything in between, and it’s pushing hard on that plan. There are a lot of improvements in Gemini 1.5: Gemini 1.5 Pro, the general-purpose model in Google’s system, is apparently on par with the high-end Gemini Ultra that the company only recently launched, and it bested Gemini 1.0 Pro on 87 percent of benchmark tests. It was made using an increasingly common technique known as “Mixture of Experts,” or MoE, which means it only runs part of the overall model when you send in a query, rather than processing the whole thing the whole time. (Here’s a good explainer on the subject.) That approach should make the model both faster for you to use and more efficient for Google to run. But there’s one new thing in Gemini 1.5 that has the whole company, starting with CEO Sundar Pichai, especially excited: Gemini 1.5 has an enormous context window, which means it can handle much larger queries and look at much more information at once. That window is a whopping 1 million tokens, compared to 128,000 for OpenAI’s GPT-4 and 32,000 for the current Gemini Pro. Tokens are a tricky metric to understand (here’s a good breakdown), so Pichai makes it simpler: “It’s about 10 or 11 hours of video, tens of thousands of lines of code.” The context window means you can ask the AI bot about all of that content at once.

