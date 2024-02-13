OODA Loop

US Senate passes $95bn package of aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

The United States Senate has approved a $95 billion aid package for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan after months of back and forth. Democrats were in favor of the legislation, however, Republicans were divided and were voting it down. The bill has $14 billion in aid for Israel’s war against Hamas, $10 billion for humanitarian aid in conflict zones, including in Gaza, and $60 billion for Kyiv. The bill will now go to the House.

The package also includes over $4bn in funds for Indo-Pacific allies passed the Senate 70 to 29. Ukraine’s president said he was grateful to the Senate for passing the bill. The package is a stripped down version of a $118bn package that Senate Republicans blocked last week.

