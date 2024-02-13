UN Digging Into DPRK Crypto Cyberattacks Totaling $3B

The United Nations is going to announce an investigation into North Korean sponsored cyberattacks against cryptocurrency companies. The attacks potentially brought in $3 billion to fund the country’s nuclear program. An advanced copy of the investigation report shows the UN investigators are looking at 58 specific cyberattacks believed to be waged by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to circumvent international sanctions against the country.

The DPRK has been under strict UN Security Council sanctions since 2006 for nuclear and missile activities. The attacks on cryptocurrency related companies between 2017 and 2023 reportedly helped fund the development of DPRK’s weapons of mass destruction development. The full report will be published in the weeks to come.

