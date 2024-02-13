Otter.ai adds AI meeting features at no additional cost across all plans

Working professionals spend a lot of their valuable time in unproductive meetings. To help remedy that problem, Microsoft, Google, Zoom, and Otter.ai have released AI-enabled meeting tools. Now, Otter.ai is claiming its newest feature set places it above all other competitors. On Tuesday, Otter.ai unveiled Meeting GenAI, which is a set of AI tools that can help optimize your meetings by using your prior meetings and conversations to create a collaborative workspace where you and your colleagues can gain further insights and work on the next steps. “While other tools such as Microsoft Copilot, Zoom AI Companion, and Google Duet are only beginning to dabble in AI-powered meeting notes, Otter is already seamlessly integrating advanced GenAI across its platform, elevating the role of meeting minutes from passive records to dynamic repositories of collective knowledge and actionable insights,” said Otter.ai in the release. The three major highlights of Meeting GenAI are Otter AI Chat across all meetings, AI Chat in Channels, and AI Conversation Summary View. With Otter AI Chat across all meetings, users can ask questions that aren’t limited to the information discussed in a single meeting, but can instead look at a history of meetings and make connections to generate one succinct answer. This feature is especially handy if you miss two weeks of work because you’re on leave or vacation. Rather than having to go through each meeting summary to ask questions, you can tap into answers from all the meetings collectively by asking a question like, “What did I miss in the meetings from the past two weeks?”

Full report : Otter rolls out new AI assistant features to rival Google, Microsoft and Zoom.