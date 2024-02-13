Nvidia’s Chat with RTX is a promising AI chatbot that runs locally on your PC

Nvidia is releasing an early version of Chat with RTX today, a demo app that lets you run a personal AI chatbot on your PC. You can feed it YouTube videos and your own documents to create summaries and get relevant answers based on your own data. It all runs locally on a PC, and all you need is an RTX 30- or 40-series GPU with at least 8GB of VRAM. I’ve been briefly testing out Chat with RTX over the past day, and although the app is a little rough around the edges, I can already see this being a valuable part of data research for journalists or anyone who needs to analyze a collection of documents. Chat with RTX can handle YouTube videos, so you simply input a URL, and it lets you search transcripts for specific mentions or summarize an entire video. I found this ideal for searching through video podcasts, particularly for finding specific mentions in podcasts over the past week amid rumors of Microsoft’s new Xbox strategy shift. It wasn’t perfect for searching YouTube videos, though. I tried to search through the transcript of a Verge YouTube video, and Chat with RTX downloaded the transcript for a completely different video. It wasn’t even one that I had queried before, so there are clearly bugs in this early demo. When it worked properly I was able to find references in videos within seconds. I also created a dataset of FTC v. Microsoft documents for Chat with RTX to analyze. When I was covering the court case last year, it was often overwhelming to search through documents at speed, but Chat with RTX helped me query them nearly instantly on my PC.

