Iran simulates strike on Israeli base as it showcases naval force

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has simulated a strike against a major Israeli airbase. The show of its naval capabilities was aired by state television on Tuesday. The IRGC fired a range of munitions from its ships and submarines. The action was a message as Israel’s war on Gaza escalates and tensions rise in the region.

The footage showed that the IRGC fired missiles from two locations at a re-creation of the Palmachim airbase in Israel. This base is a critical operations center for Israel’s war on Gaza, it has fighter jets and receives wounded Israeli soldiers. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced last month that Tel Aviv will not hesitate to attack Iran. The state television coverage of the simulated strike showed two long-range ballistic missiles being launched from Shahid Mahdavi, a warship that can carry a variety of missiles.

