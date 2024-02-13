China’s Dogged Campaign to Portray Itself as Victim of US Hacking

China’s government has been attempting to show the US as indulging in the same cyber activities it has been accused of carrying out over the past several years. Its efforts have been ongoing for two years. A recent examination of Beijing’s claims by researchers show they are often based on previously leaked US intelligence and lack any technical evidence. The Chinese government, however, has continued a misinformation campaign in an attempt to divert attention away from its own hacking activities.

China is attempting to change the global public opinion on Chinese hacking. The campaign has had limited successes, including that China’s claims have made their way into some western media outlets. This effort by China to push a US hacking narrative appears to be related to the joint declaration by the US, UK and EU in July 2021 accusing the Chinese government of indulging in malicious and destabilizing behavior in cyberspace. The declaration claimed the Chinese government hired criminal contract hackers to conduct cyber operations globally, including for the government’s profit.

