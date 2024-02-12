UN Experts Investigating 58 Suspected North Korean Cyberattacks Valued at About $3 Billion

U.N. experts say they are investigating 58 suspected North Korean cyberattacks valued at approximately $3 billion, with the money reportedly being used to help fund its development of weapons of mass destruction. The high volume of cyberattacks by North Korean hacking groups who report to the Reconnaissance General Bureau, North Korea’s primary foreign intelligence organization, is reportedly continuing, the panel of experts said in the executive summary of a new report to the U.N. Security Council. Amid the increased military and political tensions on the Korean Peninsula, the experts said North Korea “continued to flout (U.N.) sanctions,” further developed its nuclear weapons, and produced nuclear fissile materials – the weapons’ key ingredients.

