Short on Soldiers, Ukraine Debates How to Find the Next Wave of Troops

As the Russia-Ukraine war wages on, both Ukraine’s former top commander and his replacement have emphasized the same looming problem: a need to relieve exhausted, battered troops whose combat tours have stretched nearly two years. While Ukraine relies on allies for weaponry, replenishing the ranks is a domestic challenge. Military analysts have mostly coalesced around the idea that Ukraine will, at best, hold existing front lines in ground fighting this year with a new influx of American weaponry. It plans to replenish its ranks through mobilization while keeping Russia off balance with long-range drone strikes and sabotage operations behind enemy lines and inside Russia.

