Hamas Warns Israeli Invasion of Rafah Will ‘Torpedo’ Truce Talks

Hamas has warned Israel that a ground offensive in Rafah would imperil negotiations on a truce and the exchange of captives and prisoners. Aid groups and foreign governments, including Israel’s key ally the US, have voiced deep concern over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledge to extend ground military operations into the far-southern Gaza city. Biden told Netanyahu the Gaza advance should not go ahead in the absence of a “credible” plan to ensure “the safety” of people sheltering there. Netanyahu had told US broadcaster ABC News that the Rafah operation would go ahead until Hamas is eliminated, adding Israel would provide “safe passage” to civilians wishing to leave.

