AI-Generated Voices in Robocalls now Illegal

The FCC has revealed the unanimous adoption of a Declaratory Ruling that makes voice cloning technology used in common robocall scams targeting consumers illegal. The rise of these types of calls has escalated during the last few years as this technology now has the potential to confuse consumers with misinformation by imitating the voices of celebrities, political candidates, and close family members. This ruling expands the legal avenues through which state law enforcement agencies can hold these perpetrators accountable under the law.

Read more: https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2024/02/09/ai-generated-voices-robocalls-illegal/