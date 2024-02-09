Russia and Ukraine exchange 100 prisoners each after UAE mediation

Russia and Ukraine have each exchanged 100 prisoners of war (POWs) following mediation by the United Arab Emirates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country “will make every effort to continue prisoner exchanges”, in a Friday post on X. So far, 3,135 Ukrainian POWs have been freed from Russian captivity. In January, the two countries exchanged 195 POWs each, in the first prisoner swap since the crash of a Russian military transport plane that Moscow said was carrying 65 Ukrainian soldiers. Both sides have carried out periodic prisoner swaps via intermediaries since the war began nearly two years ago, despite the absence of any peace talks between them since the early months of the conflict.

